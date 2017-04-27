Q&A with MSU athletic director John Cohen

Mississippi State held the first of its Road Dawg Tour stops in Biloxi Wednesday evening at the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum.

Logan Lowery of the Daily Journal caught up with Bulldogs athletic director John Cohen at the event to talk about his first few months in his new position.

How’s the new job going looking back on your first few months?

Cohen: “It’s just a thrill. Every day is just another opportunity to do what I can to help represent Mississippi State athletics the right way. Every day we’re trying to give our kids a better experience. Every day we’re trying to give coaches what they need to go win championships. Every day we’re working with the best fans in the country, our Mississippi State fans. Every day we’re trying to find a way to make our athletic department better. That’s a thrill for me.

“The opportunity to watch our kids perform in every sport is like a dream come true.”

Do you miss coaching and being out there around the guys every day?

Cohen: “There are part of it I miss for sure. You can’t do something for 25 years and not miss certain things about it.

“It’s just an overwhelming need to compete and I get to do that with our softball team, through our track team, through our tennis teams. I’ve become a huge fan of watching our fabulous tennis teams. They might be our most competitive athletes. I love watching what Tom Anagnost has started this spring going 4-0 with our soccer team.

“Yeah, I miss certain aspects of baseball but now I get to watch baseball compete. I have total trust in Andy Cannizaro and his staff. I get to compete through all of our teams.”

Is it basically just a new set of challenges for you?

Cohen: “Yes. I’m so thankful every day that Scott Stricklin and Greg Byrne before him just gave me opportunities outside of coaching to be part of the athletic department and to learn from them.

“I learned so much from Scott Stricklin. We talk almost every day. Even today, I’ll run something by him or he’ll run something by me. We have that type of relationship. I talk to Greg Byrne a ton. (Kentucky AD) Mitch Barnhart meant the world to me. Just this past week I got to spend a couple of days with Jeremy Foley at Florida, who was a great mentor.

“I’ve always been interested in that part of athletics. I’ve just been fortunate that some athletic directors have let me hang inside the room and learn from them.”

I’ve been calling Andy Cannizaro the baseball MacGyver because of what he’s done with so little this season. What are your impressions of him so far?

Cohen: “I think he’s done an incredible job if you look at who they have lost to injury – and some crazy injuries – you look at who we lost last year to the draft, not just the 11 juniors that we lost but the ones we lost in the draft that were coming out of high school.

“He didn’t have to start from scratch. He had Brent Rooker, (Jake) Mangum, (Cody) Brown and a nice core of players. But he lost a ton of really talented players and all he’s done is encourage, work and made these kids believe that they can win baseball games.

“They’ve still got a long way to go in the season and they’d be the first ones to tell you that, but he’s done a magnificent job of getting the most out of this team.”

What’s it like having all these guys that coached under you – Nick Mingione, Jake Wells, Butch Thompson and Lane Burroughs – come through Starkville this season?

Cohen: “I guess that just means I’m old right? I’ve been around so long that I’m just connected to all these people. We played SEMO last year and their new coach is Andy Sawyers who is one of my former assistants. We’ve got them all over the place.

“I love cheering for those guys when they’re not playing against the Bulldogs. This weekend will be hard for me because I love Butch like he’s my own brother. I love Robin, his wife, and his kids. His oldest is a freshman at Mississippi State.

“It makes me feel really good to see these guys go out and compete the way that they have. It’s a long season and we’ve still got a ways to go but certainly Nick and Butch have done phenomenal jobs and I’m so proud of those guys.”

What’s the latest on the baseball stadium?

Cohen: “We’re going to start construction when our season is over. It’s going to be one of the great facilities in the entire country. It’ll be different, unique and really have some interesting facets to it that our fans will really enjoy. All the upgrades from restroom facilities, concessions and everything you can think of is just so important to what we’re doing. I can’t wait for our fans to sit in this brand new facility.”

State is in the projections to host right now. There’s still a lot of baseball left but if it does indeed host, would that delay construction until the last out is made?

Cohen: “We’re totally prepared to host if that possibly happens. Knock on wood and all that superstitious stuff. I hate saying stuff like that out loud. But if those things happen, we’re prepared for it. That’s a good reason to delay a little bit.”

With Clay Homan announcing his retirement yesterday, what are you looking for in the next guy to takeover the men’s golf program?

Cohen: “In recruiting there’s an old expression that you recruit who you want but inevitably you attract and get the people who you are. Who we are when you look at Dan Mullen, Vic Schaefer, Ben Howland and all these great coaches that we have at Mississippi State, you realize they are all really competitive people who care about the kids. They want to win, care about the kids, the fans and want to be a part of a special family. We’re looking for a coach that fits that mold for us.

“We want someone who is going to recruit at the highest level and you can’t get higher than the SEC. We want someone who wants to win championships. We want someone who wants to be apart of a very special family in Starkville.

“We will go find this person. We don’t know who it is yet. We have a nice list and we’re going to pear that down. We’re going to work through this process.

“We are so honored that Clay Homan has been not only a student-athlete but a great teacher and a part of the Mississippi State family for many years. Clay is really instrumental in helping us find the right person when you consider the fact that nobody knows this program better than he does. So he’s going to be a part of this process.”