A few quick depth chart notes …

Rod Taylor first, Greg Little second at left tackle. No surprise there.

Defensively, John Youngblood is listed as the starter at one defensive end with Fadol Brown, the injured returning starter, at second team.

DeMarquis Gates is listed first at middle linebacker with grad transfer Rommel Mageo second. Expect Gates to play outside if Mageo picks up things quickly.

Zedrick Woods and C.J. Hampton are 1-2 at free safety. True freshman Deontay Anderson is the backup to true freshman Myles Hartsfield at Rover.

Senior Carlos Davis will be the No. 3 corner, but redshirt freshman Jalen Julius makes the 2-deep behind Tony Bridges.

Kick returns are Davis and Kailo Moore, and punt returns are Davis with Van Jefferson behind him.

Parrish Alford