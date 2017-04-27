Rebel Road Trip stop has old feeling

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

TUPELO – The Rebel Road Trip made its Tupelo stop Wednesday, and the feeling was a lot like 2012.

That was the first time football coach Hugh Freeze and athletics director Ross Bjork hit the road together. They delivered a message of hope for a football program that had fallen on hard times and a plan for rebuilding.

“Here we are again going through a season of trials. I think it’s good that they hear from us right now, to see the confidence we have in how we’re doing things, how we’re handling the issues that we’ve had and how we’re moving forward past those,” Freeze said.

For the first time, Freeze and Bjork do not arrive at the Road Trip time of year with a sense of momentum.

The school has until May 23 to submit its response to a second round of violations alleged by the NCAA.

Football had its first losing season under Freeze. Neither men’s basketball nor women’s basketball reached the NCAA tournament, and baseball will need a strong finish in its last 12 conference games to get there.

At each Road Trip stop Bjork is laying out a clear picture of the remaining NCAA timeline. Final resolution may not come until late October or November.

The message in 2017 is not momentum but confidence. Ole Miss fans feel better because their leaders are being transparent in this process, correcting mistakes and keeping people informed, Bjork said.

“It’s hard to be excited, because there’s this cloud, if you will,” said Bjork, who was promoted to vice chancellor for athletics last year. “We are continuing to build trust and let people know that we are committed to having a successful program, that we’ll get through this.”

If you subtract a $10 million gift that was received in 2016, giving to athletics is on pace with last year.

Football season ticket sales are ahead of the 2015 pace but behind last year’s when they were sold out by the Rebel Road Trip.

“Excitement might not be the right word, but confidence is something we can bring out of these meetings. We’re hitting things head on,” Bjork said.

parrish.alford@journalinc.com

Twitter: @parrishalford