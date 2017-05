Posted on by in College Sports

OXFORD – Ole Miss softball outfielder Kylan Becker has been named SEC co-player of the week.

Becker, a sophomore, had walk-off winning hits Saturday and Monday in the Rebels’ series win over No. 13 Alabama.

The Miami native was 6 for 15 on the week with two RBIs and two multi-hit games.

Becker is hitting .365 with an on-base percentage of .403 and 20 RBIs for the season.

Parrish Alford