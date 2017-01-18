Rebels come from behind for SEC home win

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

OXFORD – Ole Miss rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit to earn its first SEC home win Thursday night.

Tennessee, an eight-loss team through 17 games when the night began, used a 21-1 run over two halves to take control, but transition baskets by Terence Davis and Breein Tyree helped the Rebels come back for a 80-69 win at The Pavilion.

The Rebels were without leading scorer Deandre Burnett, who is recovering from a sprained ankle, for the second straight game.

Burnett averages 18 points a game and was in warm-up suit and walking boot on the sideline.

In addition, senior guard Rasheed Brooks left the floor on a stretcher after collapsing during a timeout with 17 minutes, 21 seconds remaining.

He was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital where Ole Miss officials learned he was in stable condition and answering questions. He had no memory of what had occurred during the game.

Brooks played 15 minutes in the first half and did not score. His departure left the Rebels with seven available scholarship players.

Davis would finish with 20 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

He was fouled on a fast-break layup and converted the free throw for a 57-56 lead with 9:23 left.

The lead would change hands again, but Davis’ layup with 6:47 to play was part of a 16-5 Ole Miss run and put the Rebels ahead for good.

Tyree, the freshman point guard, had 14 points and six assists in 28 minutes, and Ole Miss was 27 for 41 from the free throw line.

Ole Miss improves to 2-4 in SEC play, 11-7 overall.

Tennessee (9-9, 2-4) led by 13 points with 15 minutes to play.

The Rebels watched an 11-point lead vanish in the first half. They were up seven with 1:23 left in the half, but the Vols scored seven straight. Lamonte Turner’s 3-pointer from the key with 3 seconds left tied the game at 38.

Ole Miss center Sebastian Saiz got off to a fast start with six points and five rebounds but missed the last seven minutes of the opening half after picking up his third foul. He finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, his 12th double-double of the season.

