Rebels’ defense will be tested by long-distance Commodores

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

In its attempt to gain global reach for its men’s basketball championship tournament, the NCAA missed Sebastian Saiz in Madrid, Spain, in 1998.

The Ole Miss senior was 4 years old then. He did not see Valparaiso guard Bryce Drew rise up from the right wing and knock down a 3-pointer to eliminate Ole Miss in an NCAA tournament first-round game.

Drew is now in his first season as Vanderbilt coach. The Rebels (13-9, 4-5 SEC) and Commodores (11-11, 4-5) meet today at 2 p.m. at Memorial Gym, a place where Ole Miss has a poor history but recent success with wins in its last two visits.

Ole Miss fans have begrudgingly seen Drew’s shot many times through the years as the NCAA promotes the tournament.

Saiz was intrigued.

“Tell me, what do I need to see to look it up? Maybe I can do the same thing to them,” he said.

Maybe he can. The 6-foot-9 center has added a 3-point shot to his game this season, and while it’s not his calling card he’s shot almost 30 percent behind the arc, and opponents have to take him seriously there.

The game, though, likely won’t turn on how well Saiz shoots the 3 but how well he and his teammates prevent Vandy from doing the same.

As the Rebels frequently change zone defenses they are sometimes prone to give up 3-point shots in their 1-3-1 look.

The defense allows Ole Miss to pressure opponents at the key and on the wings. It also requires the back defender to be fast getting to the corner to prevent uncontested looks.

Saiz has mixed feelings on whether the 1-3-1 leaves the Rebels vulnerable.

“It does, and it doesn’t. We know that’s the only spot they can put the ball. We know they’re going to pass the ball over there, and we’ve got a guy who’s supposed to be there every time,” he said.

Vanderbilt’s long history of 3-point shooting hasn’t changed under Drew. Against SEC teams the Commodores’ 38.4 percentage trails only Kentucky.

Ole Miss was ranked last in the SEC in 3-point defense much of the season. The Rebels have been better of late, and in conference play their 34.3 percent allowed actually ranks eighth.

Chancing it

Vanderbilt guard Riley Lachance leads the SEC in 3-point accuracy with 52.4 percent on 82 attempts. Teammate Matthew Fisher-Davis is shooting 39.3 percent on 145 attempts, sixth in the league.

Saiz will be athletic enough to guard Vanderbilt big man Luke Kornet when he sets up on the perimeter.

The Rebels need Saiz to remain consistent in the paint against a Vanderbilt team that is prone to give up shots there and has a minus-2.1 rebounding margin against the league.

“If the coach can shoot then their whole team can shoot,” Saiz said. “We’ve got to guard the 3-point line and pound it inside.”

parrish.alford@journalinc.com

Twitter: @parrishalford