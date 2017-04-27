Rebels’ Engram hopes to hear his name tonight

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

OXFORD – Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram knows he’ll be drafted and hopes it’s tonight.

The NFL draft begins tonight in Philadelphia with the first round televised on ESPN beginning at 7 p.m.

Ole Miss had a school record three players taken in the first round last year as Laremy Tunsil, Laquon Treadwell and Robert Nkemdiche all received the call.

Those three were widely considered first-round locks through the run-up to the draft in Chicago.

That hasn’t been the case with Engram, an All-American who set Ole Miss records for receptions, yardage and touchdowns by a tight end. It’s been Engram’s work during draft preparation that could earn him a call tonight while he watches the event at home in Georgia with family and friends.

“I believe I’m a first-round pick. If that happens … it’s all in God’s hands,” he said.

Most projections have Engram going in the late first or early second rounds. Chicago, Carolina, Los Angeles and New Orleans are among the teams who have expressed the most interest in him.

Quarterback Chad Kelly, wide receivers Quincy Adeboyejo and Damore’ea Stringfellow and defensive linemen Fadol Brown and D.J. Jones are other Ole Miss players with draft hopes this weekend.

Kelly’s wrist injury and subsequent surgery earlier this month prevented him from throwing for scouts.

Engram displayed an athletic skill set throughout his college career. His draft stock rose sharply after he ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in February.

“I believe I’m one of the best receiving tight ends if not the best tight end in this draft. A lot of teams agree on that,” Engram said. “They love my punch, my physicality and not shying away from contact, but there are a lot of coaching points that they want to coach me on and see potential in.”

