Rebels at full strength heading to Knoxville

When Rasheed Brooks dropped to the floor with a seizure in the Ole Miss-Tennessee game on Jan. 17 in Oxford, he became the focus of concern from both teams.

When play resumed, it looked like the Rebels were not going to recover.

Ole Miss, though, turned up the defensive pressure. Late turnovers forced led to transition opportunities, and the Rebels won going away, 80-69.

“They pressured us, and their defense affected us,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “The one thing you want to avoid in every game is live ball turnovers. They got us out of sync more than a little bit.”

The rematch is today at 5:30 at Tennessee’s Thompson-Boling Arena. The SEC Network will air the game.

Aside from a home hiccup against Texas A&M, Ole Miss has played pretty well since the first Tennessee game. The Rebels (14-9, 5-5 SEC) have won at Missouri, at home against Mississippi State and at Vanderbilt to draw even in SEC play after a 1-4 start.

Tennessee has also played well of late. Though coming off a 64-59 loss at Mississippi State, the Vols reeled off four-straight wins after leaving Oxford. Among the victims were Kentucky and Kansas State.

Surges by both teams have given this game a lot of meaning as the Rebels try to play their way back into the NCAA tournament conversation.

RPI watch

Ole Miss – currently No. 54 in the ESPN simulated RPI — has opportunities against three top-40 RPI teams remaining. The first is tonight against No. 34 Tennessee.

“We’ve gotten back whole from a personnel standpoint,” Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy said.

Guards Deandre Burnett and Rasheed Brooks are both back after missing games with health concerns.

One of the biggest keys of late has been freshman point guard Breein Tyree, who continues to get stronger as he comes back from a spring ACL tear.

The Rebels had 19 points off turnovers in the first Tennessee game, but so did the Vols.

Tyree’s maturation has helped Ole Miss reduce its turnovers. He had 15 points, six assists and three turnovers against Tennessee but in the last five games has had just five total turnovers.

“He brings a primary ball-handler back into the equation, and that allows you to move guys back into more natural positions,” Kennedy said. “We’ve gotten our full complement of guards back, and we’re finding ourselves more efficient.”

