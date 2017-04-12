Rebels get season sweep of Golden Eagles

School reports

HATTIESBURG – Behind six shutout innings by freshman Greer Holston, the Ole Miss baseball team took down No. 16 Southern Miss 6-2 Tuesday night at Pete Taylor Park.

The Rebels (21-12) defeated the Golden Eagles (26-8) for the second time in as many weeks, earning a season sweep over USM for the first time since 2010 and winning in Hattiesburg for the first time in eight years.

Holston (1-2) held one of the nation’s best offensive teams without a run and surrendered only two hits during his second start against the Golden Eagles. Southern Miss entered the contest ranked in the top 11 nationally in hits per game (10.9), runs per game (8.0) and home runs (46). Holston, along with reliever Brady Feigl, limited the Golden Eagles to two runs, five hits and zero homers. Feigl pitched the final three innings, striking out five, to collect the rare three-inning save.

Ryan Olenek and Nick Fortes both continued their hot hitting with 2-for-4 performances. Olenek recorded a pair of doubles to increase his season total to 11, a team high, while Fortes added a double and two RBI. Will Golsan homered for the second consecutive game, hitting a two-run shot in the top of the ninth.

On the mound, in a rematch of last week’s duel with Holston, Taylor Braley (3-1) took the loss after allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks. Four Golden Eagles tallied hits in the contest with leadoff hitter Dylan Burdeaux going 2-for-4 to lead the way.

The road Rebels put up the game’s first run all thanks to Olenek. Leading off the top of the second, Olenek doubled to the left-center field gap. Two batters later, Olenek used smart baserunning along with his speed to put the Rebels on the board. A strikeout on a wild pitch forced the USM catcher to complete the out at first. Olenek motored to third before racing home as the ball went to first base, and as the throw came back to the plate, the Ole Miss center fielder slid in safely to make it a 1-0 game.

Ole Miss will face No. 9 LSU this weekend.