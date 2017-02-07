Rebels’ Gibson is SEC freshman of week

Ole Miss forward Shelby Gibson has been women’s basketball’s SEC Freshman of the Week for a second time.

The Murfreesboro, Tennessee native scored16 points and was 7-of-8 from the free throw line to lead Ole Miss to a 84-75 road win at Florida on Monday.

In her second career start, Gibson was a workhorse, tying her career high with 16 points and nabbing six rebounds all while getting over the flu. Gibson’s 16 points were her SEC-high and her third straight game in double figures.

