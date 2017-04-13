Rebels hoping to close at LSU

By Parrish Alford

BATON ROUGE, La. – Ole Miss got contributions from a wide range of players in its 6-2 win at No. 16 Southern Miss on Tuesday.

One of the most important aspects of the Rebels’ fifth straight win was who didn’t play – Dallas Woolfolk.

The newest in a long line of successful closers under Mike Bianco, Woolfolk could be a factor tonight as Ole Miss resumes SEC play against No. 9 LSU.

LSU (23-11, 7-5 SEC) is one game ahead of four teams – including Ole Miss (21-12, 6-6) – who are 6-6 in conference play.

LSU is coming off a 3-2 win over Louisiana-Lafayette on Tuesday.

Woolfolk, a sophomore right-hander from DeSoto Central, has been dominant most times Bianco has called his number.

Sunday woes

That wasn’t the case on Sunday against Alabama. It was the second appearance of the series for Woolfolk, who entered with a 5-1 lead.

Alabama hitters put the ball in play hard, but Woolfolk ended the eighth with a fly out and strikeout. He pitched a scoreless ninth.

Bianco said he’s “really felt bad about” overusing Woolfolk, but it’s been necessary as the Rebels have often struggled to score runs.

“It’s where we’ve been the last few weeks with the lack of runs and needing to win,” he said.

Prior to beginning its winnng streak Ole Miss had scored three runs or fewer in 15 of the previous 20 games. In the last five the Rebels have averaged 6.4 runs per game.

Only one other time this season has Woolfolk when hit like he was in Game 3 against Alabama when he allowed a run and four hits over two innings. Georgia State managed two runs on four hits over 2 1-3 innings in a 2-0 11-inning win on March 8.

Those two games account for eight of the 12 hits and all of the runs that Woolfolk has allowed in 25 1-3 innings.

“The great thing about Dallas is he’s always ready,” Bianco said. “He never complains. You get the same guy every time out. He is as good as anybody we’ve had.”

