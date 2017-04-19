Rebels’ Jones seeks improvement

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

OXFORD – Benito Jones was good for a lot of plays last year. This football season he wants to be good for all of them.

Named a freshman All-America by one media outlet in 2016, the sophomore Ole Miss defensive tackle set consistency as his key improvement goal in the Rebels’ recently completed spring drills.

Jones was overshadowed in spring talk to some degree by the re-emergence of junior tackle Breeland Speaks, who will line up beside him on the first team.

Jones’ work, though, was called “outstanding” by new defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff. Players have praised McGriff’s “less is more” approach to defense, of scaling back the system and allowing them to play faster.

Ole Miss will need strong play from Jones and Speaks to improve a defense that allowed just less than 250 rushing yards a game in 2016.

“I just take every day one day at a time, trying to be consistent every practice, every game, just to be prepared on Saturdays,” said Jones, listed as the No. 7 overall recruit by ESPN when he left Wayne County High School.

Jones (6-foot-2, 311) played in 12 games last season and was one of the Rebels’ most consistent interior linemen by the end. He started the last four games and finished the season with 39 tackles – the most among interior linemen – 4 1/2 tackles for loss and four quarterback pressures.

Once Jones acclimated to college football things moved quickly.

“The level of competition, you go from playing guys 5-11 to guys 6-6 and 308 pounds, the same size as you … it’s tough,” he said.

Jones, who also made the SEC all-freshman team, gave himself a C-plus grade his first season. Accolades aside, he believes he and the entire defense will be better in 2017.

“We’ve been doing good learning the plays, and everybody is playing with great technique,” Jones said. “I’ve just got to be consistent every down, whether first, second or third, and keep fighting to make a play.”