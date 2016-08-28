Rebels’ Judd ready to rumble, whatever the scales say

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

OXFORD – The Ole Miss roster would have you believe Akeem Judd is a biscuit and gravy away from 230 pounds.

That’s not true, Judd says, nor does he want to see 230.

Judd and Jordan Wilkins were picking up big yards after contact at the end of last season.

With the recent news of Wilkins’ ineligibility, Judd is the odds-on favorite to be named the starting running back.

Judd was 223 pounds when Ole Miss camp began. He’s not sure where the roster weight of 228 came from.

“I think I might have eaten something that day. I don’t know what it was,” he laughed. “I can play at 230, but it’s not comfortable.”

The idea of a 230-pound back toting it for th Rebels, something that hasn’t occurred under coach Hugh Freeze, lends itself to more broken tackles.

The two most prolific backs in the SEC last year – Alabama’s Derrick Henry and LSU’s Leonard Fournette – were both over 230 pounds. A third who could have been among the league’s elite if not for injury – Georgia’s Nick Chubb – played at 228.

“It depends on how much critical mass you have. You can be 230. If you can function with that weight that’s a good deal. I’ve seen people weigh 205 pounds and break tackles. That’s just a mind thing,” Judd said.

Some of the top Ole Miss rushers in recent seasons, Jaylen Walton and Jeff Scott, were well south of 200 pounds.

Getting bigger

While no one resembles a 230-plus specimen more Ole Miss backs are bigger this season.

Only Eugene Brazley at 5-9, 192 is less than 200 pounds. Sophomore D.K. Buford is listed at 5-10, 227. Redshirt freshman Eric Swinney, rated the No. 11 running back in the 2015 recruiting class by 247Sports.com, is listed at 5-9, 210.

Wilkins checked in at 6-1, 215.

Regardless of size, physical running is expected.

“That’s just some coach (Derrick) Nix harps on,” Judd said. “We want to be one of the most physical groups in the country. It ain’t always about breaking long runs. It’s about getting the 3- and 4-yard runs to move the chains. That’s what it’s all about.”

Judd rushed for 421 yards and three TDs on 77 carries last year.

While Fournette and Henry were the primary backs for their teams running back has at Ole Miss has often been by committee under Freeze.

Judd doesn’t believe that needs to change even with Wilkins’ absence.

“In the SEC you really need a 1-2 punch. Leonard Fournette, when he played against Alabama, he couldn’t do it by himself,” Judd said. “This is the SEC. We’ve got a tough schedule, one of the toughest period. You can’t do it as one running back. You’re going to need help.”

