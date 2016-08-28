Rebels must prepare for ‘special’ RB Cook

By Parrish Alford

OXFORD – The SEC had seven 1,000-yard rushers, and the Heisman Trophy winner among its running backs last year.

No. 11 Ole Miss will face a back who would have certainly been among that elite SEC group when it faces No. 4 Florida State of the ACC on Sept. 5 in Orlando.

Six different outlets named Dalvin Cook an All-American in 2015, two of them first team.

It took Cook (5-11, 213) only nine games to set the Seminoles’ single-season rushing record last year, and he went on to finish with 1,691 yards and 7.4 yards per carry.

“This guy’s special now. This guy’s in a different league,” Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze said.

Cook dominated the ACC as a sophomore and finished seventh in the Heisman voting.

Last week, Freeze said tackling was one of the areas he hoped to see the most improvement in the remaining time before the start of the season.

The Rebels had varying degrees of success against the SEC’s premier backs last year. Alabama’s Derrick Henry, the Heisman winner, rushed for 127 yards with 42 of those coming in the fourth quarter when the Rebels battled fatigue with 100 plays run by Alabama. The Crimson Tide collectively rushed for 72 yards on only 12 attempts in the fourth quarter.

LSU rushed for 184 yards against Ole Miss, 108 of them from Leonard Fournette, who averaged 4.3 yards per carry.

Even with Cook the Seminoles preferred to pass in 2015. They were fourth in the ACC in passing offense at 255.8 yards a game and eighth in rushing at 168.2.

It’s possible FSU coach Jimbo Fisher could lean more heavily on Cook against Ole Miss as he’s expected to have a redshirt freshman quarterback making his first college start.

Freeze believes his defensive line is one of his team’s strengths, but Ole Miss could be without starting end Fadol Brown, whose comeback from foot surgery has been slow.

‘Up there’ with best

Ole Miss defensive back Tony Conner thinks the backs the Rebels have seen will help prepare them for Cook.

“He’s a great, explosive running back. Derrick Henry is a lot bigger. Leonard Fournette, he’s a lot more physical and everything. (Cook) is up there with those guys,” Conner said.

Conner stressed the importance of communication among Ole Miss defenders to be in the right place to make plays.

Group tackling will be important as well.

“You’ve got to get him on the ground when he’s in space,” Freeze said. “They create a lot of plays for him to get in space, and we haven’t tackled extraordinarily well.”

