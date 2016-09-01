Rebels, Noles, QBs and defensive backs

It’s hard to get an idea of who has the advantage in the matchup of Florida State’s redshirt freshman quarterback against an Ole Miss secondary that gave up a lot of passing yards last year – and one with two new safeties.

You tend to think a young QB making his first start has the potential to get rattled, but the secondary is a big question mark for Ole Miss.

On the flip side of that, the Ole Miss quarterback, Chad Kelly, vs. the Florida State secondary is really a matchup of strength against strength.

Kelly is the top returning quarterback in the SEC. He’s getting some mention in Heisman conversations. He’ll get a lot more if he can lead a win against the No. 4-ranked Seminoles. It’s certainly not outside the realm of comprehension. Kelly led big wins on big stages last year.

Unlike Ole Miss, the Florida State secondary could be the Seminoles’ best position group.

ProFootballFocus.com calls it the best secondary in the nation. A good read here as the PFF gives its take on all the best position groups in the country. You might be surprised by their top running back group.

So on the both sides of the ball in Orlando Monday night the QB-secondary matchup will go a long way in determining how the game plays out.