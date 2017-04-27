Rebels, Razorbacks to play Friday doubleheader

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Due to inclement weather expected all day Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the Ole Miss Rebels and Arkansas Razorbacks will play a doubleheader Friday afternoon beginning at noon CT.

The baseball series will conclude with the final game starting 40 minutes following the conclusion of the Friday’s first game at Baum Stadium.

Both Friday games will now be broadcast only on SECN+ and the Watch ESPN app. The original schedule had Friday night’s contest as a nationally televised game on SEC Network.

The Rebels and Razorbacks will begin the series tonight at 6 on SEC Network with Dave Neal and Mike Rooney on the call. All three games over the next two days can be heard on the airwaves of the Ole Miss IMG Sports Network.

