Rebels’ TE Engram goes 23rd to Eli’s Giants

Daily Journal, wire reports

A veteran quarterback from Ole Miss now has a fresh young target who also played for the Rebels.

Tight end Evan Engram was the 23rd overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night, going to the New York Giants – where Eli Manning will be slinging the passes.

Engram is the fourth first-round pick for Ole Miss in the past two seasons, after having none from 2010 through 2015.

And it’s the first time since 2002 (Jeremy Shockey, 14th pick) that the Giants selected a tight end in the first round.

As an All-American last season, Engram (6-foot-4, 234) caught 65 passes for 926 yards and eight touchdowns.

He is a serious downfield threat, something Manning has not had at that position since Kevin Boss in 2007.

Garrett No. 1

The Cleveland Browns started Thursday night’s first round selecting Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett.

Despite a defensive-heavy draft class, three teams traded up to grab quarterbacks, the Bears, Chiefs and Texans.

Chicago took North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 pick. Kansas City grabbed Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes with the 10th overall selection. And Houston addressed a dire need by picking Clemson’s Deshaun Watson 12th.

The Tennessee Titans took a playmaking receiver, Western Michigan’s Corey Davis, with the fifth pick. With the 18th pick, they took Southern California cornerback Adoree Jackson.

Eight of the top 12 picks Thursday night were on offense.

Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen slipped to 17th, where he was selected by Washington.