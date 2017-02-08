Rebels’ Thornberry wins Jones Cup title

Daily Journal

Ole Miss sophomore Braden Thornberry made a splash in amateur golf circles over the weekend with his victory at the Jones Cup Invitational at Georgia’s Sea Island.

Thornberry, ranked 13th nationally, won by five strokes over a field that included 27 of Golfstat’s top-100 players. Vanderbilt’s Matthias Schwab, ranked fifth in the world, finished seven strokes back.

“I put my game right up there at the top with anyone,” said Thornberry.

With the win, Thornberry earned a sponsorship invite to November’s RSM Classic, a PGA Tour event at Sea Island.

After leading the nation in stroke average in the fall, Thornberry and the Rebels open their spring season Feb. 21 at the Puerto Rico Classic.