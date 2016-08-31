Red Raiders click on offense

By Blake Morgan

Daily Journal

Shannon head coach Darryl Carter said over the summer he believed his offense had the potential to average more than 30 points a game this season.

After the first two weeks of football, the offense is making Carter look smart, averaging 35.5 points per game with a 36-27 win over Caledonia and a 35-0 drubbing of Nettleton.

“We’re executing well,” Carter said. “We are still leaving points off the board with a lot with drops, but we’re doing a good job executing.”

The early success has largely been due to the stellar play of sophomore quarterback Jordan Gilleylen. Through two games he has thrown for six touchdowns and passed for 509 yards.

The early success is a marked improvement over the eight-game showing in his freshmen year. Last season, Gilleylen tallied only four touchdowns and 616 yards while also throwing seven interceptions.

“He has that extra year of experience,” Carter said. “He’s become a leader, and the team looks at him to make things go now.”

Gilleylen and the entire offense will have to play to their potential this Friday when undefeated 6A Tupelo comes into town.

The Golden Wave defense has allowed 26 points through the first two games of the season.

“We’re approaching the game like any other,” Carter said. “We want to stay positive and consistent on what we’re doing throughout the week.”

Running back Keegan Huddleston will line up for Shannon after transferring from Tupelo over the summer. Huddleston led Tupelo in rushing last season with 577 yards and scored seven touchdowns.

This season, the senior is leading Shannon in carries with 35 for 166 yards, but sophomore Thailon Whitfield leads the team in yards with 238 on 31 carries. The duo has scored three touchdowns as well.

They will have to continue to step up and take pressure off Gilleylen for Shannon’s offense to continue living up to Carter’s preseason wishes.

blake.morgan@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BlakeMorganDJ