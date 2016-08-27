Red Raiders use balanced attack to rout Tigers

By David Wheeler

Special to the Journal

NETTLETON – The Shannon Red Raiders did not let the potential emotion of the situation keep them from taking care of business in Week 2 of the Mississippi high school football season.

And business was good Friday versus neighbor and rival the Nettleton Tigers.

All the numbers were in favor of the Raiders, including the final score of 35-0, as Shannon improved to 2-0 on the young season.

“I thought we played sloppy on offense,” said Shannon head coach Darryl Carter, keeping it real for his Red Raiders. “Sure we did a couple of things well, but we had dropped balls and missed blocks.

“Our defense is a veteran squad and did a good job. But we’re still a work in progress and have a lot of things to clean up.”

Balanced numbers highlighted the positives of the Shannon offensive effort.

Sophomore quarterback Jordan Gilleylen threw for 236 yards. And the duel-headed backfield threat of Keegan Huddleston and Thailon Whitfield rushed for 119 and 137 yards, respectively.

Throw in the shutout pitched by the Shannon defense, and the Raiders currently have tons of positive momentum.

Jerry Marion (15 yards) and Erick Rogers (54 yards) caught touchdown passes in the first quarter, and Whitfield (3 yards) added a scoring run in the second period. In the third quarter, Whitfield (11 yards) added a second TD, and Augusta Cox (11 yards) a scoring catch.

Extra Points

Turning Point: Shannon sophomore quarterback Jordan Gilleylen completed his first 10 passes, helping Shannon race to a 14-0 first quarter lead.

Point Man: Shannon running back Thailon Whitfield rushed for two touchdowns, while Gilleylen passed for three scores.

Talking Point: “This week I was trying to teach the guys to treat every game the same. Shannon just outplayed us tonight.” – Nettleton head coach Ken Topps, a former Shannon standout at quarterback.

Notes

• Gilleylen threw for 236 yards, completing 16 passes.

• Huddleston rushed for 119 yards through three quarters.

• Whitfield rushed for 137 yards, also through three quarters.