Redshirt freshman healthier, happy with decision to stay

By Logan Lowery

Daily Journal

STARKVILLE – Joe Strugg was unsure what to do when he learned Rick Ray, the coach he had signed to play for, was fired following the 2014-15 season.

Several prospects that Ray signed to Mississippi State were granted their release but Strugg struggled with the idea of turning his back on the Bulldogs, the program he had always dreamed of playing for.

“Once I realized there was a new coach here I wanted to transfer,” Strugg said. “But I’m just a diehard Bulldog fan. It was a good trend to stay because two of my high school teammates were here already. I’ve just always liked State.”

So Strugg kept his commitment and enrolled to play for new MSU coach Ben Howland last year. The 6-foot-9 forward also joined those teammates from Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama – Craig Sword and Demetrius Houston – in Starkville.

Strugg is the fourth former Carver standout in a row to play for State. The Bulldogs have had at least one former Wolverine on its roster since 2011 starting with Roquez Johnson.

“There really wasn’t any pressure to sign with State,” Strugg said. “I had other offers but I just came anyway. Chicken (Sword) is my blood cousin and we always communicated. He told me about the school and the program and the things that would be required at the school and on this team.”

Just as Strugg was starting his collegiate career, a nagging injury kept him off the floor before it even began.

“I guess I had messed my shins up over time but I’d never had them x-rayed,” Strugg said. “In high school, I used to always feel pain in my shins but I never checked it out. But when I got here, I wasn’t jumping as high as I used to and ended up having them x-rayed and they told me.”

Strugg required double surgery on both of his shins, missed 6 to 8 months of action and had to redshirt. He was only able to return for a handful of live practices late in the year.

“It was hard because I wanted to be out there and help my team,” Strugg said. “But I had to go through the process and get my legs right.”

Even now, Strugg is still hasn’t fully recovered.

“I feel totally different,” Strugg said. “I’m not at 100 percent. I might be 75 percent but I feel way better than where I was four months ago.”

The former three-star prospect who averaged 14 points and 12 rebounds in high school has been limited to just six games this season. He scored his first and only points of his career on a 3-pointer against Southern Miss on Dec. 19.

“It was a different feeling because I hadn’t been out there in so long,” Strugg said. “It was real special and I was happy to be back out there.”

