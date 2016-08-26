Report: NCAA asking other SEC players about their recruitment by Ole Miss

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

OXFORD – The NCAA investigation into Ole Miss football may have taken another turn.

Yahoo Sports is reporting that the NCAA has interviewed players at other SEC schools about their experiences with Ole Miss during their recruiting.

The web site cited multiple unnamed sources in reporting that NCAA enforce- ment staff were on campus at Auburn and Mississippi State and possibly one other SEC West school this summer.

Ole Miss athletics director Ross Bjork would not comment on the report.

Ole Miss received a notice of allegations from the NCAA in January charging 28 violations over three sports, 13 in football. In late May the school announced its response which includes self-imposed sanctions of scholarship reductions, recruiting restrictions for staff, disassociation of four individuals and three years probation.

Ole Miss officials hoped they were nearing the end of an investigation that will have its fourth birthday in September.

That seemed to be the case in late April when on the first night of the NFL draft, star offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil had his social media accounts hacked and made public. They showed a conversation in which Tunsil asked an Ole Miss administrative assistant for money to help pay rent and utilities for his mother.

The next steps are to include an appearance before the NCAA’s committee on infractions then awaiting a final report from the committee with an announcement of its findings and penalties.

parrish.alford@journalinc.com

Twitter: @parrishalford