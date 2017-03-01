Report: Ole Miss signee arrested on burglary charge

Posted on by in College Sports, Ole Miss Sports, Sports

K1F3_Ole_Miss_logo.jpegOle Miss football signee Tae-Kion Reed has been arrested and charged with burglary.

Columbus television station WCBI reports that Reed, who played at New Hope High School, has been arrested by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday. He is accused of breaking into a house.

No other details have been released, and other arrests could occur.

Reed played both offensive and defensive line at New Hope and was rated a three-star recruit by Scout and ESPN.

Parrish Alford

