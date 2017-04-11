Wrist surgery sidelines Chad Kelly

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

OXFORD – Former Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly had surgery on his right wrist Monday and will be unable to throw for three months, according to his agents, Duray Oubre and Vance McAllister of JPS Sports Management.

Noted orthopaedic specialist Dr. James Andrews performed the surgery and expects a full recovery.

Kelly attempted to throw for NFL scouts at pro day at Ole Miss on April 3. His workout was cut short when he experienced discomfort in his wrist.

Kelly said he had first noticed the soreness the prior week but had hoped to “push through” his pro day workout.

“Chad’s a fighter. He’s just taking this as another hurdle to get over, but he’s wondering when all the road blocks are going to quit falling in front of him,” McAllister said.

A private workout for Kelly was rescheduled for April 22. It was unclear how many scouts had planned to attend.

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 27-29 in Philadelphia.

Pro day was the first opportunity to pass in front of a large number of NFL scouts since his recovery from a torn ACL sustained in early November in the Rebels’ game against Georgia Southern.

“It’s very frustrating. I’ve worked really hard the last five months to hone in on this day,” Kelly said to a small gathering of media after pro day workouts.

Kelly said then that he was almost completely recovered from the ACL injury.

The Seattle Seahawks have maintained strong interest in Kelly even with the latest chapter of wrist surgery.

Others clubs to express interest include Kansas City, Miami, Cincinnati and Buffalo, where Kelly’s uncle, Jim Kelly, became a Hall of Fame quarterback.

The wrist injury makes it difficult to project in what round Kelly might be picked.

“Our gut tells us the middle rounds,” McAllister said.

Kelly will rehab the wrist under the guidance of Andrews and his staff.

“He had made such steady progress with the knee and focusing on that. He was in great shape for pro day,” Oubre said. “We anticipate that in three months he’ll be 100 percent ready to compete.”

