Rested Golden Wave ready to begin baseball playoffs

TUPELO – Though it only comes once a year, the Tupelo Golden Wave baseball team is familiar with the drill.

Win your Class 6A division in the regular season. Earn a first-round bye, which basically means eight-plus days away from meaningful baseball.

Then be ready for an already tested playoff team, which for 2017 means Warren Central.

The Golden Wave are among several Northeast Mississippi teams moving their weekend post-season series up because of potential weather, with Tupelo hosting Warren Central in Game 1 of their matchup today at 7 p.m.

“Rest is a good thing, but baseball is also a game of repetition,” said Tupelo coach Justin Reed, whose team scrimmaged Tuesday in an attempt to maintain a sense of of regular-season routine. “We’re anxious to get this started. This is the most exciting time of the year.”

Tupelo enters this first round of the 6A playoffs with an 18-9 overall mark, and the Division 2-6A champions for the fifth consecutive season. The Wave’s schedule included four north 6A playoff teams.

“You can tell the kids know the importance of the time of year,” Reed said. “We’re ready to get back in the swing of playoff baseball.”

Tupelo has leaned a lot on a deep pitching staff, led by senior Jackson Bridges (6-3). He and Charlie Greer (5-2) have been the Wave’s two division starters.

Tupelo’s veteran presence is also evident offensively, with seniors Josh Smith (.390) and LaBryant Siddell (.384) two threats in the order. The time off has also benefitted the health of the Wave senior catcher Ray Sandroni (.316) and infielder Steven Matthews (.328), back to near 100 per cent.

Warren Central (17-13) enters this series off a two-game sweep in the play-in round against Callaway by a combined score of 29-0.

Shortstop Yantrel Reed (.385) leads the team in hitting, and is one of five pitchers with over 20 innings pitched. Infielder Matthew Newcomb (.365) is second in hitting for Warren Central.

Game 2 of the series is now Friday at 7 p.m. in Vicksburg, while Game 3 could be Monday in Tupelo, if needed.

Last season, the Wave won its first round series 2-0 against Starkville, then won Game 1, but dropped the next two against Northwest Rankin.

Also today

The second-round MHSAA Class 3A baseball series between Nettleton and New Site opens today at 7 p.m. with Game 1 in Nettleton. Game 2 of the series is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at New Site.

