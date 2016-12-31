Return of point guard completes Saltillo’s team

By David Wheeler

FULTON – As far as coach Craig Lauderdale is concerned, the experience provided by junior point guard Julian Warren is the puzzle piece that makes the Saltillo Tigers a complete team.

Now the Tigers have won three in a row since Christmas, and are looking for more.

In early action at the Rumble by the River hosted by ICC on Friday, the Tigers commanded the length of the court in the key second quarter, claiming a 61-48 victory over the tough Itawamba AHS Indians.

“We’ve gotten better since we’ve gotten our point guard back,” said Lauderdale of Warren, who missed the Tigers first 12 games recovering from an injury. “We’re a team now, and can have a balanced attack.”

Points by juniors Jayven Humphrey and Isaiah Hardy helped the Tigers (8-7) to a 15-9 first quarter lead. Then Saltillo’s full court defense gave the Indians much trouble in the second quarter as the Tigers built their margin to 35-14 at the half.

“We made some bad decisions in the second quarter, we’ve got to take better care of the basketball,” said Itawamba first-year head coach Daryl Wilson. “You can’t win with 15 first-half turnovers.”

Haltime adjustments

Itawamba (8-6) righted the ship a bit after the intermission, pulling within nine points twice in the fourth quarter on baskets by the smooth-shooting Austin King, but it was too little too late.

“We came out and put pressure on them, and kept the ball out of the inside,” Lauderdale said. “In the second half, we got in foul trouble, and couldn’t press as much.”

Warren paced the Saltillo offense with 18 points, while King totaled 22 for IAHS.

Both teams have games on Tuesday, then will jump into division play Friday.

