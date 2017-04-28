Reunion weekend arrives in Starkville

By Logan Lowery

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State has a chance to create some space in the SEC West race this weekend.

The 10th-ranked Bulldogs have won five straight SEC series and enter the weekend atop the division standings at 13-5. MSU (29-14) will host an Auburn club that enters the week tied with Arkansas for second place, one game behind the Diamond Dogs.

“We certainly have a task at hand and our goal is to win the weekend and do everything we can to play as well as we can to keep our momentum going,” said MSU coach Andy Cannizaro.

The series gets underway at 6:30 tonight and continues Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at noon. The final two games will be televised on the SEC Network.

This weekend will be the first time Auburn head coach Butch Thompson has returned to Starkville since departing last fall. The Amory native served as the Diamond Dogs’ pitching coach for seven seasons under John Cohen.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge of playing against Butch Thompson,” Cannizaro said. “He had such a big hand in so many of our guys that are pitching or playing here right now. I’m sure our guys will want to say hello at some point during the weekend.”

Also returning to Dudy Noble Field will be former MSU assistant Greg Drye and junior first baseman Dylan Ingram, who redshirted with the Bulldogs in 2014. Ingram transferred to Shelton State Community College and is hitting .238 with five home runs and 28 RBIs in his first season at Auburn.

The Tigers (30-13) won a home series over Arkansas last weekend but lost to Troy 5-2 on Tuesday at Plainsmain Park.

State will have closer Spencer Price available after spraining his ankle last weekend in a series sweep of Alabama. Price is tied for the national lead with 14 saves.

The Bulldogs will be without freshman reliever Graham Ashcraft for the remainder of the season. Ashcraft is scheduled to undergo hip surgery and finishes the year 2-0 with a 5.52 ERA, 25 strikeouts and 16 walks over 24 innings. He made 10 appearances and five starts.

