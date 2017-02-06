REWIND: Mississippi State (14-8, 5-5 SEC)

Looking Back

The Bulldogs lost at Ole Miss 88-61 but bounced back at home with a 64-59 victory over Tennessee on Saturday, rallying from a 19-point deficit.

Looking Ahead

MSU hits the road to Auburn on Tuesday for an 8 p.m. game on ESPNU and is back at home Saturday, hosting South Carolina at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

Who’s Hot

Freshman guard Mario Kegler was the most consistent player for the Bulldogs last week, averaging 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds. Kegler scored a career-high 17 points in the win over Tennessee to go along with nine boards.

Who’s Not

I.J. Ready has missed State’s last two contests. The Bulldogs’ lone upperclassmen was unable to play against Ole Miss due to a calf injury and was held out versus the Volunteers because of a back injury.

RPI Watch

Mississippi State moved ahead two spots to No. 109 in the latest ESPN RPI rankings, which is 12th in the SEC.

Bottom Line

The Bulldogs played poorly at Ole Miss and were even worse in the opening half against Tennessee. But you have to credit Ben Howland’s young team for continuing to fight and completed the improbable comeback with a lineup of freshmen and sophomores.

Logan Lowery