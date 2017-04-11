REWIND: Mississippi State (22-12, 8-4 SEC)

Looking Back: The Diamond Dogs split in the midweek with Florida International, losing 8-3 and winning 9-7 in 10-innings. MSU also claimed its third straight SEC series over Kentucky with 10-6 victories on Saturday and Sunday after losing the opener 5-2.

Looking Ahead: The Bulldogs host Mississippi Valley State tonight at 6:30 then travel to South Carolina. Game times in Columbia are Friday at 6 p.m. CT and Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. The Sunday game will be televised on SEC Network.

Ranking: State entered the D1Baseball.com rankings at No. 21.

RPI: The Diamond Dogs fell three spots to 19th in the D1Baseball.com RPI standings.

MVP: Brent Rooker went 10-for-16 with a double, six home runs, 13 RBIs, five walks and was hit by three pitches last week.

The junior first baseman had a 1.813 slugging percentage and a .750 on-base percentage over that span. Rooker is now batting .448 with 19 doubles, three triples, 15 homers, 56 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.

The Germantown, Tennessee native leads the SEC in batting average, slugging and on-base percentage, hits, RBIs, doubles, homers, total bases and steals.

Logan Lowery