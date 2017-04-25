REWIND: Mississippi State (28-14, 13-5 SEC)

Looking Back: The Diamond Dogs lost 5-2 at South Alabama on Tuesday before bouncing back to sweep Alabama in three one-run games – 6-5, 4-3 and 13-12 in 13 innings. It was MSU’s fifth straight SEC series victory and third sweep.

Looking Ahead: The Bulldogs play Ole Miss at Trustmark Park in Pearl tonight at 6:30 in the annual Governor’s Cup.

State then hosts No. 7 Auburn on Friday at 6:30 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at noon. The final two games will be televised by the SEC Network.

D1Baseball.com ranking: MSU rose five spots to No. 10 in the D1Baseball.com top 25.

RPI: Mississippi State slid three positions to 19 in the D1Baseball.com RPI rankings.

MVP: Peyton Plumlee pitched in three of the Bulldogs’ four games last week including a start against South Alabama.

The sophomore right-hander hurled 6 2/3 innings giving up just one earned run on five hits, three walks and struck out six.

Plumlee picked up the win in relief in the second game of the Alabama series.

The Olive Branch native is 5-1 with a 3.04 ERA, 39 strikeouts and 17 walks in 47 1/3 innings of work this year.

Logan Lowery