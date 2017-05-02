REWIND: Mississippi State (30-16, 14-7 SEC)

Looking Back: The Diamond Dogs won the Governor’s Cup 4-2 in Pearl on Tuesday to complete the season sweep of Ole Miss. MSU also defeated Auburn 5-2 on Friday but dropped a Saturday doubleheader 17-8 and 5-3 to lose its first SEC home series of the season.

Looking Ahead: The Bulldogs travel to Texas A&M starting Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU. Friday’s first pitch is also set for 6:30 p.m. and Saturday’s finale is set for 1 p.m. on ESPNU.

Ranking: The Diamond Dogs dropped one spot to No. 11 at D1Baseball.com .

RPI: Mississippi State rose one position to 18th in the D1Baseball.com simulation.

MVP: Brent Rooker continued his tear at the plate going 9 for 17 last week with three doubles, three home runs, six RBIs, five runs scored and a stolen base.

The junior first baseman was named Most Valuable Player of the Governor’s Cup and is currently riding a six-game hitting streak.

Rooker is batting .413 with 23 doubles, three triples, 19 homers, 64 RBIs and 17 steals. He leads the Southeastern Conference in nine offensive categories and the nation in three.

Logan Lowery