REWIND: Ole Miss (12-7, 3-4 SEC)

Looking Back

The Rebels won back-to-back SEC road games for the first, time defeating Tennessee 80-69 in Oxford and winning 75-71 at Missouri.

Looking Ahead

Ole Miss is at home Wednesday at 6:30 against Texas A&M (ESPN2) and at home again Saturday for the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. The Rebels take on No. 6 Baylor (ESPN2) at 5 p.m.

Who’s Hot

Sophomore guard Terence Davis had 20 points, 11 rebounds and four assists against Tennessee. He followed that up with 18 points, 11 rebounds and four assists against Missouri.

Who’s Not

With the return of leading scorer Deandre Burnett against Missouri, the Rebels had eight scholarship players available. Sophomore guard Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey didn’t get in the game, however. He played only three minutes against Tennessee.

RPI Watch

The Rebels are No. 46 in ESPN’s simulated RPI rankings. That’s No. 6 in the SEC.

Bottom Line

Ole Miss has a chance to draw even in SEC play against Texas A&M (10-8, 2-5) which has struggled after being picked to finish third by SEC coaches.

It’s a big week for the Rebels with Baylor also coming in.

The Ole Miss RPI right now is being driven by the fact that the Rebels have a solid strength of schedule rating and no bad losses. They need a resume-building win.

Parrish Alford