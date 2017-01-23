REWIND: Ole Miss (12-7, 3-4 SEC)

Looking Back
The Rebels won back-to-back SEC road games for the first, time defeating Tennessee 80-69 in Oxford and winning 75-71 at Missouri.
Looking Ahead
Ole Miss is at home Wednesday at 6:30 against Texas A&M (ESPN2) and at home again Saturday for the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. The Rebels take on No. 6 Baylor (ESPN2) at 5 p.m.
Who’s Hot
Sophomore guard Terence Davis had 20 points, 11 rebounds and four assists against Tennessee. He followed that up with 18 points, 11 rebounds and four assists against Missouri.
Who’s Not
With the return of leading scorer Deandre Burnett against Missouri, the Rebels had eight scholarship players available. Sophomore guard Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey didn’t get in the game, however. He played only three minutes against Tennessee.
RPI Watch
The Rebels are No. 46 in ESPN’s simulated RPI rankings. That’s No. 6 in the SEC.
Bottom Line
Ole Miss has a chance to draw even in SEC play against Texas A&M (10-8, 2-5) which has struggled after being picked to finish third by SEC coaches.
It’s a big week for the Rebels with Baylor also coming in.
The Ole Miss RPI right now is being driven by the fact that the Rebels have a solid strength of schedule rating and no bad losses. They need a resume-building win.
Parrish Alford
Click here to leave a comment!