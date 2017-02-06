REWIND: Ole Miss (14-9, 5-5 SEC)

Looking Back

The Rebels won twice, dominating rival Mississippi State 88-61 at The Pavilion then winning 81-74 at Vanderbilt to draw even in conference play with their third SEC road win.

Looking Ahead

Ole Miss is at Tennessee Wednesday in a 5:30 start then returns home Saturday to face Auburn in a 5 p.m. start. Both games will air on The SEC Network.

Who’s Hot

Sophomore guard Terence Davis had 18 points and four rebounds against MSU then 17 points and seven rebounds at Vanderbilt. Davis was 11 for 12 from the free throw line for the week.

Who’s Not

Senior guard Rasheed Brooks had four points on 1 for 4 shooting in 24 minutes against Vanderbilt.

RPI Watch

The Rebels are No. 55 in the ESPN simulated RPI rankings, No. 7 in the SEC.

Bottom Line

There are three top 40 RPI opponents left on the regular season schedule – at Tennessee, at Arkansas and at home against South Carolina. Ole Miss needs wins in those games – and can’t afford many other missteps – to play its way back into the NCAA conversation.

Parrish Alford