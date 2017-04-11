REWIND: Ole Miss (20-12, 6-6 SEC)

Looking Back: The Rebels went 4-0 on the week. They defeated No. 17 Southern Miss 6-5 in 12 innings at Trustmark Park in Pearl last Tuesday. Over the weekend they recorded their first SEC sweep of the season, defeating Alabama by scores of 7-2, 5-4 and 8-2.

Looking Ahead: Ole Miss will face Southern Miss in the second game of its two-game series tonight in Hattiesburg.

First pitch at Pete Taylor Park is 7 p.m., and there is no live television or streaming.

It’s the “on the way” game for the Rebels, who will stay on the road and head further south to Baton Rouge where they will resume SEC play with three games against the Tigers.

It’s a Thursday-Saturday series at LSU. The Tigers, third in the league in hitting and ninth in pitching, are 7-5 in conference play, one game ahead of a glut of four teams at 6-6 that includes Ole Miss.

RPI: The sweep of Alabama increased Ole Miss only six spots to No. 51 in the D1Baseball.com simulated RPI rankings.

Ranking: The Rebels are unranked by D1Baseball.com.

MVP: Will Golsan. The junior outfielder was 5 for 11 on the weekend but was key as the Rebels broke open a 2-1 game to win 8-2 on Sunday and complete the sweep.

Golsan had a two-run home run in the seventh and an RBI double in the eighth. Golsan is hitting .287 for the season and is second on the team with seven doubles.

Parrish Alford