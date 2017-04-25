REWIND: Ole Miss (25-15, 9-9 SEC)

Looking Back: The Rebels went 3-1 on the week. They improved to 7-0 all-time against Arkansas-Pine Bluff with a 14-6 win in non-conference action. After returning home and dropping the series-opening game against Missouri 9-3, the Rebels went to win the first series of the second half of SEC play by winning 3-1 in Game 2 and 9-6 in Game 3.

Looking Ahead: Ole Miss will face rival Mississippi State tonight at 6:30 in the Governor’s Cup at Trustmark Park in Pearl. The Bulldogs swept the Rebels in Oxford on March 30-April 1 in their SEC series.

Ole Miss resumes SEC play on the road Thursday with three games against Arkansas. The Razorbacks, at 12-6, are a game behind SEC-leading MSU. Ole Miss is three games behind Arkansas.

Start times in Fayetteville are 6 p.m., 6 p.m. and 4 p.m. The Thursday and Friday games will air on the SEC Network.

RPI: Ole Miss is No. 40 in the D1Baseball.com simulated RPI rankings.

D1Baseball.com ranking: The Rebels are unranked.

MVP: Will Ethridge. The freshman right-hander, in contention for an SEC starting spot back in the fall, has settled nicely into the role of set-up man out of the bullpen. Ethridge appeared in both wins over Missouri and retired all 10 batters he faced in 3 1/3 total innings. Ethridge has allowed no runs and one hit through his last six innings over four appearances.

Parrish Alford