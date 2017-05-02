REWIND: Ole Miss (27-17, 11-10 SEC)

Looking Back: The Rebels went 2-2 on the week.

They could not get the clutch hit in a 4-2 loss to Mississippi State in the Governor’s Cup but got clutch pitching to win the Arkansas series, taking the first two games 9-1 and 4-1. Arkansas won the final game 7-4.

Looking Ahead: The Rebels will have non-conference games today at 6:30 and Wednesday at 4 against Louisiana-Monroe. ULM is 12-31 overall, 6-14 in the Sun Belt Conference.

The Rebels remain on the SEC road this weekend at Florida with start times at 5:30 on Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Gators are 29-13 overall, 12-8 in SEC play and a game behind Kentucky in the Eastern Division.

RPI: Ole Miss is No. 36 in the D1Baseball.com simulated RPI.

Rankings: The Rebels are unranked by D1Baseball.com.

MVP: James McArthur. The sophomore right-hander got the Rebels off to a great start in the Arkansas series, going a career-long eight innings with just one run and one hit allowed. McArthur walked two and struck out six. He’s 3-3 on the season with a 3.08 ERA in 52 2/3 innings.

