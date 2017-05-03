RICK CLEVELAND: Last pick in NFL Draft has potential to be relevant

As the last choice of the NFL Draft, Chad Kelly will spend the next year being called “Mr. Irrelevant.”

But it says here Kelly possesses the arm strength, athleticism and toughness to become relevant, indeed, in the NFL.

Kelly, at the end of his junior season and in the Sugar Bowl that came later, was playing the position of quarterback as well as anyone in college football. Clearly, he has the physical tools to succeed in “the league.”

We’ll just have to wait and see if he can develop the discipline.

Obviously, John Elway, who knows a thing or two about pro football quarterbacks, believed it was worth the rather slight risk of using the 253rd – and last – pick of the draft to choose Kelly for the Denver Broncos. At the end of the 2015 season, Kelly was doing a pretty darned good Elway imitation, throwing accurate fastballs and taking off and running when nothing else was available.

Important to remember about Kelly: He became the first Ole Miss quarterback – ever! – to lead the Rebels to victories over Alabama, Auburn and LSU in the same season and then he topped that season off by earning MVP honors in the Sugar Bowl.

Yes, he has had off-the-field problems, two knee surgeries and now a wrist surgery. But anybody who can quarterback his team to victory over Alabama’s defense, at Tuscaloosa, has the ability to play in the league and surely is worth a 7th round draft pick.

To refresh memories, Kelly threw for three touchdowns, ran for one and did not commit a turnover in a 43-37 victory over Alabama at Tuscaloosa in 2015. How many quarterbacks can say they did that?

No doubt, several teams hoping Kelly would fall out of the draft all together were disappointed when the Broncos called his name. I thought the Saints might take him with their sixth round pick. Didn’t happen. The Broncos undoubtedly were happy about that.

Rick Cleveland (rcleveland @mississippitoday.org) is a Jackson-based syndicated sports columnist.