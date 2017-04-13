RICK CLEVELAND: MSU’s Rooker becoming the real deal

No Mississippi State baseball player in history, including legends named Clark, Palmeiro and Renfroe, has had a more impressive run at the plate than Brent Rooker recently.

Through the weekend, Rooker was leading the SEC in batting average (.448), slugging percentage (1.008), on-base percentage (.548), hits (56), RBIs (56), doubles (19), home runs (15), total bases (126) and stolen bases (14).

He leads the nation in RBIs, slugging percentage and total bases, while ranking second in batting average, doubles, hits and home runs.

We just thought Rooker was hot before last week when he hit six home runs and drove home 13 runs in five games. Little wonder he was named National Player of the Week for the second time this season.

“He’s putting up power numbers right now that are like people were doing back in the 1990s before they changed the bats to reduce the trampoline effect,” says his coach, Andy Cannizaro. “He’s hitting balls with the new bats the way guys used to hit them with the old hot ones. It has been amazing to watch.”

Perhaps most amazing of all: Three years ago, Rooker was redshirted. Two years ago, he hit .257 with all of two home runs as a redshirt freshman. Last year, he hit .324 with 11 home runs, which is really, really good, but nothing like this.

If he stayed around, maybe he would hit .700 next season. Fat chance. Scouts aren’t just drooling over Brent Rooker; they’re foaming at the mouth.

Surely there was something definitive that happened between .257 as a redshirt freshman and this otherworldliness currently going on.

“Not really,” Brent Rooker says. “It’s been a long process really, lots of reps, lots of learning, lots of adjustments.”

Terry Rooker, Brent’s daddy and a former Memphis catcher, began coaching his son at age 6 and coached him for the next eight years.

“He was skinny, late developing kid,” Terry Rooker says of the son who is 6-foot-4 and weighs a strapping 220 now. “Brent was a good player on a team of really, really good players. But he reached puberty late and just wasn’t as big and strong and couldn’t run as fast as a lot of the other guys. The one thing he had, though, is he worked hard at it. He always wanted to hit.”

Between ages 14 and 15, the change came physically and Brent Rooker caught up quickly. As a ninth-grader on his high school team, he hit a home run in his first at bat.

Lane Burroughs, now head coach at Louisiana Tech, recruited Rooker to State out of tiny Evangelical Christian School in suburban Memphis.

Quick hands

“What I noticed first was his bat speed,” Burroughs said. “He could really swing it. He wasn’t facing very good pitching, but I loved his approach at the plate and you could see the bat speed.”

And then Burroughs spent time with Rooker. “That’s what sold me,” Burroughs said. “His character and his makeup were off the charts. I called John (Cohen) on the way back to Starkville and told him we’ve got to recruit this guy.”

Rooker was brought to Starkville for an official visit. Cohen was quickly sold, as well.

“Brent’s intangibles are off the charts,” said Cohen, who’s now Mississippi State’s AD. “He would be in my top five players I’ve ever been around as far as being a great teammate and human being, his work ethic, his making people around him better.”

Rick Cleveland (rcleveland @mississippitoday.org) is a Jackson-based syndicated columnist.