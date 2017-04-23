Rieves, Watts power Tupelo past Starkville

By Gene Phelps

TUPELO – Katie Rieves ended her hitting slump in a big way on Saturday.

Tupelo’s senior first baseman went 3 for 3 with five RBIs – including a two-run homer in her first at-bat – to lead the Lady Wave to a 13-0 victory and a sweep against Starkville in Game 2 of their MHSAA Class 6A first-round softball playoff series.

The Lady Wave (18-6) won the series opener, 17-2, Friday in Starkville. Tupelo will play DeSoto Central in a best-of-three series this week.

Rieves credited her coach, Dana Rhea, for her success at the plate.

“He kept telling me I was swinging early,” she said. “That was frustrating because I knew what I was doing wrong and I was repeating it.”

The two worked on a drill to keep her hands back. Following her home run, Rhea told her, “You’re welcome” as she rounded third base.

“We worked on a few things in practice,” Rhea said. “It’s a confidence thing. Hitting the ball out of the park on that first at-bat helped. That (homer) was a big spark for us. We’ve got to have that kid hitting.”

While Rieves was productive at the plate, teammate Ivy Watts (4-2) was dominating in the circle. The sophomore struck out seven and fired a no-hitter in the 4-inning game. Saturday was her second game to pitch since returning from a back injury.

“My back’s getting a lot better,” Watts said. “I’m working on getting my velocity back to where it was before I got hurt. All my pitches seemed to be doing well today.”

Rhea believes Tupelo’s success in the postseason depends on Watts being effective in and out of the circle. Watts is batting .459 this season.

“Ivy looked a lot better today,” he said. “Her velocity is getting back to where it needs to be. She has more command of her pitches.”

Knight rider

Leadoff batter Lauren Knight had three singles and No. 9 batter Alisha Graf had two singles for Tupelo. Rieves’ homer was the lone extra base hit.

Tay Wren (12-3) was Friday’s Game 1 pitcher for the Lady Wave.

