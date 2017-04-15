Ripley aims to extend trend

By Blake Morgan

Daily Journal

The Ripley Tigers have torn through the season with a fury that has been slowly building since 2014.

Each of the past three seasons have ended in disappointment for the Tigers, but every season has come closer to their final goal.

In 2014, Ripley finished 18-11 and was swept in the first round of the playoffs by Houston. The following year, Ripley was knocked out in the second round of the playoffs.

In 2016, Ripley finished with a 30-9 record but made it further than over before. The Tigers won Division 2-4A before being swept by eventual 4A champions Houston once again after advancing to the North finals.

This season, everything has been coming together. After 21 games this season, Ripley has only one loss, which was a 3-1 blooper to Corinth in March.

On Tuesday, the Tigers clinched another 2-4A crown, but possibly the most satisfying win of the season came from an 8-6 victory over Houston.

“We play hard, we play together and we don’t quit,” Ripley head coach Joel Gafford said. “Those are things we pride ourselves on.”

One of the reasons Ripley has had such a strong year has been its pitching.

Jus Medlin has a 5-0 record with a 1.34 ERA, 1.008 WHIP and 66 strikeouts. His steady performance is coupled with Cooper Cox’s stat line of 7-0 with a 1.44 ERA, 1.009 WHIP and 55 strikeouts.

In 4A, when the pitcher can keep the score around one to two runs, wins become much easier to come by.

“Our pitching depth got a whole lot better this year,” Medlin said. “I knew we would have a pretty good year, I just hope it keeps rolling.”

Matters are helped by a balanced hitting lineup with only three starters batting below .300.

Medlin has also been helping out the cause with a .371 batting average, six home runs and 20 RBIs. Reece Moore adds a .440 batting average, three home runs and 12 RBIs.

Ripley wraps up the regular season today with non-division games Tishomingo County and Oxford.

blake.morgan@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BlakeMorganDJ