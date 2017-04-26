Ripley claims rubber match

By Gene Phelps
Will Long hit a home run and Cooper Cox took win on the mound as Ripley defeated Leake Central 7-2 in Game 3 of their MHSAA Class 4A baseball best-of-three series.
The victory completed a comeback for the Tigers (22-4), who lost Game 1 of the series.
Ripley will play Amory in a second-round series starting Friday.
Softball
Belmont 3, Hatley 2: Bre Harmon had a double and triple for Hatley, but it wasn’t enough as Belmont won Game 3 and advanced to the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
The Lady Cardinals will host North Pontotoc today in Game 1.
Baldwyn 10, Strayhorn 0: Kala King had three hits to lead the Lady Bearcats to a victory in Game 1 of their second-round Class 2A best-of-three series.
Hannah Durham was the winning pitcher for Baldwyn.
Game 2 is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday in Strayhorn.
Booneville 15, Yazoo County 0: Kristen Perigo, Abby Pitts, Maddie Tucker and Amber Nichols hit home runs for the Lady Devils in Game 1 of their Class 3A second-round best-of-three series.
Jayla Tolar was the winning pitcher for Booneville (26-4).
Smithville 15, Pine Grove 1: Angel Guyton was the winning pitcher and added three singles for the Lady Noles in Game 1 of their Class 1A second-round best-of-three series.
Emma Kate Hester also had three hits, including a double, for Smithville. Callie Williams had a double and Katie Beth Williams a triple for the Lady Noles.
West Union 5, Wheeler 3: Annie Orman was the winning pitcher for the Lady Eagles (10-10) in Game 1 of the their Class 1A second-round best-of-three series.
Emma Callicut and Rebecca Piltcher had multiple hits for West Union.
