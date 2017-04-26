Ripley claims rubber match

By Gene Phelps

Daily Journal

Will Long hit a home run and Cooper Cox took win on the mound as Ripley defeated Leake Central 7-2 in Game 3 of their MHSAA Class 4A baseball best-of-three series.

The victory completed a comeback for the Tigers (22-4), who lost Game 1 of the series.

Ripley will play Amory in a second-round series starting Friday.

Softball

Belmont 3, Hatley 2: Bre Harmon had a double and triple for Hatley, but it wasn’t enough as Belmont won Game 3 and advanced to the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs.

The Lady Cardinals will host North Pontotoc today in Game 1.

Baldwyn 10, Strayhorn 0: Kala King had three hits to lead the Lady Bearcats to a victory in Game 1 of their second-round Class 2A best-of-three series.

Hannah Durham was the winning pitcher for Baldwyn.

Game 2 is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday in Strayhorn.

Booneville 15, Yazoo County 0: Kristen Perigo, Abby Pitts, Maddie Tucker and Amber Nichols hit home runs for the Lady Devils in Game 1 of their Class 3A second-round best-of-three series.

Jayla Tolar was the winning pitcher for Booneville (26-4).

Smithville 15, Pine Grove 1: Angel Guyton was the winning pitcher and added three singles for the Lady Noles in Game 1 of their Class 1A second-round best-of-three series.

Emma Kate Hester also had three hits, including a double, for Smithville. Callie Williams had a double and Katie Beth Williams a triple for the Lady Noles.

West Union 5, Wheeler 3: Annie Orman was the winning pitcher for the Lady Eagles (10-10) in Game 1 of the their Class 1A second-round best-of-three series.

Emma Callicut and Rebecca Piltcher had multiple hits for West Union.

gene.phelps@journalinc.com

Twitter: @genephelps