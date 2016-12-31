Ripley Tigers fall to 5A club ahead of division opener

By Blake Morgan

Daily Journal

FULTON – Ripley Tigers head coach Adam Kirk likes to schedule games in higher classifications in order to prepare his own team for division play.

Ripley struggled to defend Neshoba Central at the basket Friday afternoon and lost to the 5A team 66-48 in a tournament at Itawamba Community College.

For 4A Ripley, it was more of a learning experience than anything else.

“This was a measuring stick game for us,” Kirk said. “We thought this was going to be one of the best teams on our schedule and they lived up to that.”

Ripley held a 6-4 lead two minutes into the game before a three-pointer put Neshoba Central ahead. Ripley would never regain the lead.

Neshoba Central (14-2) constantly got to the basket with off-ball cuts and player’s having a quick first step.

T.J. Ben was the leading scorer for Neshoba Central with 22 points.

Bobby Anderson added 18 in the winning effort.

“We knew we had to be disciplined and we weren’t at times,” Kirk said. “They play so well together, it’s like watching old men who have played all their life together in like a church league. The cuts really hurt us.”

Ripley (10-2) had issues breaking the Neshoba Central press in the first half and playing under control when it did get into the front court.

The press was called off in the second half, but the offensive struggles continued.

“Ripley is a good, well-coached team,” Neshoba Central coach Jerry Byrd said. “We knew we’d have to play the right way and get after it to win.”

Dewayne Cox had the most offensive success for Ripley, leading the team in scoring with 18, while Jamontoe Cox scored 12 for the Tigers.

Ripley was never able to go on a sustained run in the first half as Neshoba Central slowly pushed the lead higher before going to halftime leading 39-25.

Ripley opens division play against Senatobia on Jan. 10.

blake.morgan@journalinc.com

Twitter: BlakeMorganDJ