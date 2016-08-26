Rocket Man: Williams, Wave race past Warriors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Gene Phelps

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Tupelo sophomore running back Jaquerrious “J-Rock” Williams might want to consider changing his nickname.

In Friday’s 44-21 Golden Wave victory against Corinth, the 5-foot-9, 180-pound speedster played more like “J-Rocket” as he rushed for 167 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Williams lit up Corinth with scoring bursts of 51 yards and 32 yards in the first half. He had a 35-yard TD scamper nullified by a holding call in the second quarter.

Wave senior running back Labryant Siddell had a solid night with limited touches. He set up two touchdowns with runs of 46 and 40 yards. He finished with 88 yards.

“J-Rock and Labryant played really well and made some big plays,” Tupelo head coach Trent Hammond said. “Some things were there for them and working.”

Tupelo (2-0) led 24-7 at the half on the strength of Williams’ touchdowns and Josh Smith’s 44-yard field goal.

Ray Sandroni, Donte Freeman and Corey Hodges had second-half TDs to help Tupelo build a 44-7 lead.

Tupelo’s defense gave up 134 yards rushing and 164 yards total offense. Corinth (1-1) scored two late touchdowns off Golden Wave fumbles.

“Our first group on defense played really well,” Hammond said.

Read more in Saturday’s Journal and at DJournal.com.