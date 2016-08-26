Rocket Man: Williams, Wave race past Warriors

Posted on by in High School Sports, Sports

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Gene Phelps

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Tupelo sophomore running back Jaquerrious “J-Rock” Williams might want to consider changing his nickname.

In Friday’s 44-21 Golden Wave victory against Corinth, the 5-foot-9, 180-pound speedster played more like “J-Rocket” as he rushed for 167 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Williams lit up Corinth with scoring bursts of 51 yards and 32 yards in the first half. He had a 35-yard TD scamper nullified by a holding call in the second quarter.

Wave senior running back Labryant Siddell had a solid night with limited touches. He set up two touchdowns with runs of 46 and 40 yards. He finished with 88 yards.

“J-Rock and Labryant played really well and made some big plays,” Tupelo head coach Trent Hammond said. “Some things were there for them and working.”

Tupelo (2-0) led 24-7 at the half on the strength of Williams’ touchdowns and Josh Smith’s 44-yard field goal.

Ray Sandroni, Donte Freeman and Corey Hodges had second-half TDs to help Tupelo build a 44-7 lead.

Tupelo’s defense gave up 134 yards rushing and 164 yards total offense. Corinth (1-1) scored two late touchdowns off Golden Wave fumbles.

“Our first group on defense played really well,” Hammond said.

Read more in Saturday’s Journal and at DJournal.com.

Subscribe Now

Click video to hear audio