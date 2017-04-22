Rolison pitches Ole Miss past Missouri in Game 2

By Parrish Alford

OXFORD – Ole Miss freshman Ryan Rolison was a little wobbly early, but the Missouri Tigers never found the strength for the fatal shove.

Rolison moved up a day in the rotation and pitched six scoreless innings to lead the Rebels to a 3-1 Saturday afternoon to even their SEC series before 8,129 at Swayze Field. David Parkinson, the regularly scheduled Game 2 starter, was scratched with a stomach bug.

For a second-straight week Ole Miss followed a lop-sided Game 1 loss with a Game 2 win. The series will be decided today at 1:30 p.m. Parkinson is expected to start, Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said.

Missouri had just one hit until the ninth when Ole Miss closer Dallas Woolfolk gave up a home run to three-hole hitter Trey Harris, the twelfth home run of the season for Harris.

Rolison got a text message at 8:30 from pitching coach Carl Lafferty that told him he would start.

“I woke up thinking I was throwing on Sunday, and I had to get mentally ready. There are always going to be changes,” he said.

Will Ethridge pitched two hitless, scoreless innings between Rolison and Woolfolk.

Rolison, from Jackson, Tennessee, made his fourth SEC start and improved his control as the game went along. He walked five but struck out a career-high nine batters.

He issued four walks in the first two innings. The Tigers (27-13, 8-9 SEC) didn’t put a ball in play until the third and didn’t get their only hit against Rolison until the fifth.

“I was rushing with my body a little bit. It kind of got in my head. I tried to over throw a couple of times and tried to under throw too,” Rolison said.

He lowered his team-leading earned run average to 1.88.

The Rebels (24-15, 8-9 SEC) got some two-out magic in the fifth when Tate Blackman walked, and Will Golsan and Colby Bortles followed with hits, the latter driving in two runs.

Ole Miss didn’t get the first of its five hits until the fourth when Ryan Olenek led off with a double.

The Rebels, though, scratched out a run a walk and two hit-batsmen against Missouri right-hander Tanner Houck. The run scored on a ground ball by designated hitter Tim Rowe.

Bianco said Rolison’s fastball location was a key to his big day.

“The first couple of innings he struggled to get it down in the zone. That’s just adrenaline taking over and mechanics rushing out. He was able to fix that up today. There’s a lot more in that tank,” Bianco said.

