Rolison is SEC freshman of the week

Ole Miss left-handed pitcher Ryan Rolison has been named the SEC’s freshman of the week.

Rolison, of Jackson, Tennessee, carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning and earned the win in the Rebels’ 3-1 victory against Missouri on Saturday.

He finished with just one hit allowed in six shutout innings. He walked five but settled down after the early innings and went on to record a season-high nine strikeouts.

It was the fourth SEC start for Rolison, who leads Ole Miss starters with a 1.88 ERA in 43 innings this season. He’s 5-2.

Parrish Alford