Ron Price now football coach at East Webster

Daily Journal

Ron Price, the former New Albany head coach, was approved Thursday night to lead the East Webster football program.

Price takes over for Doug Wilson, who stepped down Jan. 9 as the Wolverines’ head coach after six seasons with a 57-24 record.

East Webster went 11-3 last season, losing to Baldwyn in the Class 2A quarterfinals. In 2015, Wilson’s team reached the 2A championship game.

Price, a native of Corinth, went 44-40 in seven seasons at New Albany, including a school-record 13-win season in 2010. He was the Daily Journal Coach of the Year in 2012.

He has spent two seasons as offensive coordinator at Itawamba AHS.