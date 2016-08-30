Rookie Prescott living the dream in Dallas

By Stephen Hunt

Special to the Journal

DALLAS – Growing up in Louisiana, Dak Prescott was a Dallas Cowboys fan. And now that the Mississippi State product is the starting quarterback for America’s Team, it’s a dream come true.

The 23-year-old Prescott was the No. 3 quarterback for the Cowboys going into training camp before backup Kellen Moore broke his right ankle in practice. Veteran starter Tony Romo broke a bone in his back in a preseason game last week and could be out six to 10 weeks.

So, Dak is the man.

“It’s been exciting. This is what I’ve worked for my whole life, is to get to this level,” Prescott said Monday. “It happened in an unfortunate way. Obviously, my sorrows are out for Kellen and Tony for the way they’ve gone down. That’s never good, but I’m next man up, got to step up, and I’m excited about my position.”

It’s a huge responsibility, but his veteran teammates say he’s ready for the opportunity.

“He’s done well. He’s made it look easy,” said Dallas tight end Jason Witten, a perennial All-Pro selection. “He’s prepared, he’s mature, he’s poised. He’ll come in, play well for us and win games for us, that’s what we believe.”

Prescott arrived in Dallas in May after the Cowboys drafted him in the fourth round. And after rookie minicamp, a mandatory minicamp and most recently training camp in Oxnard, California, the former Bulldog has had several months to learn the ins and outs of the Cowboy offense and feels comfortable in the scheme employed by coordinator Scott Linehan.

Comfort zone

One reason he’s adjusted so quickly is because of coaches like quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson, who helped him learn the playbook, Linehan, who has helped the mental part of his game, and head coach Jason Garrett, who has helped refine Prescott’s throwing motion through extra throws with his young signal caller after practice.

“Yeah, definitely feel comfortable,” Prescott said. “I’ve had a good amount of time to just absorb the playbook, learn stuff over and over. I learned a good bit from Tony and Kellen in the time we spent together (by) watching them on the field and getting to spend time with them in the film room.”

Through three preseason games, Prescott is 39 for 50 passing for 454 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s also rushed for 53 yards on seven carries with two touchdowns. And even though Witten has been one of Romo’s favorite targets in the Dallas offense for a number of years, he knows the team is still in good hands with Prescott under center.

“I think our offense will continue to be an attacking offense. That’s what we pride ourselves in,” Witten said. “He’s athletic and that is something that he’s done well for us, and something I’m sure we’ll build on.”

Cheering MSU

Prescott takes immense pride in his Mississippi State roots and would have loved to be in attendance onSaturday when the Bulldogs open the against South Alabama in Starkville.

But even though the Cowboys don’t open the season until Sept. 11 against the Giants, he will be cheering on MSU from Dallas.

“I think they’re going to do well, they’ve got a great coach,” he said. “Coach (Dan) Mullen is a guy that’s going to put them in a position to win. He obviously propelled me to do successful things in my college career, so I’ve got all the confidence in him and the team he’s going to put together.”

And even though he’s still a rookie, he hasn’t had to endure many rookie rites of passage in the NFL. He’s carried shoulder pads after several practices and like every rookie, had to sing in front of the team during training camp. Prescott picked “My Girl” from the Temptations as one of his two songs, but honestly can’t complain about how the Dallas veterans have treated him thus far.

“We’ve got good vets who just are about coming in and working, not really about picking on anybody or making rookies do anything,” Prescott said. “They like to see rookies coming in with a lot of confidence and just work their butts off.”

Stephen Hunt is a freelance writer based in Frisco, Texas.