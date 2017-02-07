An RPI opportunity game for Ole Miss on Wednesday night

A few thoughts on Ole Miss basketball heading into Wednesday’s game at Tennessee…

The Rebels have had to expend a lot of energy, but they’ve overcome that dreadful 1-4 SEC start to win four of their last five in the conference and finally reach .500.

They’ve made this Tennessee game particularly relevant. When you start piling wins on top of one another, good things happen.

One of the knocks against Ole Miss right now is the lack of a quality win. Tennessee currently sports an RPI of 35. A win there followed by a win at home against Auburn on Saturday, and the Ole Miss RPI, 54 right now, could look very different in a week. …

A couple of other items of note. I talked a couple of weeks ago about Deandre Burnett’s struggles at the free throw line after the high ankle sprain.

Free throw shooting was a huge part of Burnett’s success earlier this season when he was getting to the line often and making free throws at better than 90 percent. Then when he came back from the injury he wasn’t getting to the line as often and wasn’t as successful when he was there.

Burnett was just 8 for 12 from the line in his first two games back. Then against Baylor he attempted only one free throw. Now in the last two games Burnett is 15 for 16 from the line. He was 7 for 7 against Mississippi State and 8 for 9 at Vanderbilt. His field goal percentage is still just OK – 36.4 percent in both of those games – but the free throws helped him score 16 against MSU and 17 against Vanderbilt.

Burnett missed the first game against Tennessee. …

Breein Tyree had his first really big game when he had 15 points and six assists against the Vols on Jan. 17. He scored only nine points over the next two games.

He had a career-high 20 against Baylor then seven against MSU.

Tyree had a solid game against Vanderbilt with 11 points on 4 for 9 shooting. He only had one assist against Vandy. More often than not he has multiple assists.

Tyree’s most consistent contribution right now is ball-handling. While his scoring has been erratic, he’s been very steady in holding down his turnovers.

Tyree had three turnovers when he had six assists against the Vols. Since then he’s had only one turnover in each of the next five games.

As a result, Ole Miss has averaged just eight turnovers over the last three games. This is from a team that averaged 15.5 turnovers through the first 20 games.

If Tyree and Burnett can play well together, Ole Miss will have a great chance for a big RPI win Wednesday night.

Parrish Alford