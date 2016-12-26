SCOUTING REPORT: MSU Bulldogs vs. Miami RedHawks

MSU’s KEYS TO VICTORY

Fitz, Aeris, repeat

In the Bulldogs’ final two wins of the season, quarterback Nick Fitzgerald and running back Aeris Williams combined to rush for 771 yards and seven touchdowns. When that backfield combination gets going with the read option game it can get really dangerous for opposing defenses.

Williams averaged 112.5 yards on the ground over the final month of the season and Fitzgerald is coming off a single-game school record 258 yards against Ole Miss, a game in which his 18.4 yard rushing average is the most in an SEC game in conference history.

Create turnovers

Miami QB Gus Ragland is 6-0 as a starter since he returned on Oct. 15 from an ACL injury suffered in April. Ragland helped turn the RedHawks’ 0-6 season around and has not thrown an interception in his 149 pass attempts this year.

The Bulldogs could get inside the sophomore signal caller’s head with an early pick. MSU has 13 interceptions on the year by nine different players – three of which were returned for touchdowns.

Dominate the trenches

Mississippi State should be able to impose their will at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball against a MAC school that isn’t accustomed to that level of physicality on a week-to-week basis.

However, the Bulldogs’ will be without three offensive guards and their best defensive end A.J. Jefferson due to injuries so that could affect the depth advantage they would have had in the trenches.

WHAT TO WATCH

When MSU has the ball

The Bulldogs closed out the regular season on a roll offensively. State averaged 523.2 yards per game over its final five contests. Over that span, Fitzgerald has an SEC-best 382.6 yards and 22 touchdowns.

The RedHawks feature the MAC’s top defense allowing only 354.8 yards and also top the conference in interceptions with 14.

When Miami has the ball

The RedHawks are methodical on offense and have controlled the ball for over 31 minutes seven times this year and average 32:17 on time of possession. Miami has also been able to score early and has had a touchdown on the opening drive of the game in its last four contests.

The Bulldogs are plus-5 in the turnover margin for the season and have four defensive touchdowns to their credit.

CRUCIAL MATCHUP

MSU’s offensive line vs. Miami’s defensive line

The Bulldogs’ offensive line outweighs the RedHawks’ defensive front on average of 37 pounds per man.

State needs to use its size advantage to open up holes for Fitzgerald and Williams to keep the running game going like it has been during the latter half of the season.