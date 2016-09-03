Scouting Report: Ole Miss vs. Florida State

Keys For Victory

1. Freak out Francois

Deondre Francois, a redshirt freshman, is making his first quarterback start. Pressure him, mix coverages. Make him confused and uncomfortable.

2. Block for Kelly

Chad Kelly was phenomenal last year. He also had an elite player at left tackle. Rod Taylor, whatcha got?

3. Gang tackle

Dalvin Cook averaged more than 140 rushing yards a game last year. There were concerns about tackling early in camp at Ole Miss. There better not be Monday night.

What to Watch

When Ole Miss has the ball

The top returning quarterback in the SEC gives Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze a lot of options.

The question will be which receivers will Kelly develop a fondness for early. Senior Damore’ea Stringfellow is a good bet, but don’t be surprised to see one or both of freshmen D.K. Metcalf and A.J. Brown making plays.

A lot of eyes will be on left tackle Rod Taylor to see how Kelly’s blind side protection is holding up.

Kelly will need to keep an eye on Florida State safety Derwin James.

There are intriguing possibilities at running back with Akeem Judd and Eric Swinney in spite of the unexpected loss of Jordan Wilkins.

When Florida State has the ball

Seminoles coach Jimbo Fisher may be tempted to test an Ole Miss secondary with two new safeties and one that allowed more than 250 passing yards a game last year.

He may give in to that temptation as the game progresses. Early on he’s more likely to be careful with Francois making his first college start.

Look for the Seminoles to feed the ball often to running back Dalvin Cook and to try to create matchups in space for Cook. He led the ACC in rushing last year and finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Crucial Matchup

Florida State RB Dalvin Cook vs. Tony Conner

Conner is coming back from two surgeries to repair a torn meniscus. Cook is a Heisman Trophy candidate.

The Rebels need Conner to be the sure tackler he was before his injury problems. If he is he could set a tone for his teammates to follow.

Parrish Alford